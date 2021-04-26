From Iceland — Fear That A New Group Infection Has Arisen

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In a conversation with Morgunblaðið, Elliði Vignisson, mayor of Ölfus, has shown concern about a possible group infection in Þorlákshöfn that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday, seventeen coronavirus infections were diagnosed and all but one were quarantined at diagnosis. On Saturday, thirteen infections were diagnosed and everyone was quarantined at diagnosis.

Six were diagnosed with the coronary virus domestically yesterday, none of them were quarantined during the diagnosis.

Don’t want to go back to square one

Elliði told Morgunblaðið last night that the matter was still under investigation and that there are hopes that it will be possible to intervene early enough so that more infections are not detected.

“Based on the experience we have of recent months, it is clear that a fairly large group needs to be quarantined. However, this seems to be limited and we hope that this will not spread to the community,” says Elliði.

Elliði goes on to state that: “The bread has not come out of the oven, it is still being examined.”

A vaccination nation

The week of April 26 – May 2 is set to be the busiest week of vaccinations as more than 26,000 individuals will supposedly be vaccinated.

9,300 individuals receive the Pfizer vaccine and about 16,000 individuals receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Vaccination with Janssen vaccine will also be started.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.