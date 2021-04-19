From Iceland — Russians In Iceland To Protest Against Navalny's Treatment

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Russians living in Iceland, along with people from other countries, will meet in front of the Russian embassy in Reykjavík to protest the treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny this Wednesday at 19:00.

This marks the second such protest at the embassy concerning Navalny this year.

“The protest will be against the tortures of Russian politician Alexey Navalny, who is currently starving in prison, demanding medical assistance because of poor health conditions,” a statement from the organisers reads in part. “According to his lawyers and human rights organization observers, Navalny’s health is in great danger and he might die in the nearest future. Despite this, the authorities of the prison deny his requests to be examined by a doctor and even arrested voluntaries from the Russian doctor’s union, who came to assist Navalny.”

The organisers have also started a petition that they intend to submit to the Icelandic Parliament, calling upon the Icelandic government to review its diplomatic relations with Russia, and that “all negotiations of partnership and collaboration are ceased” until the Russian Federation addresses a number of issues pertaining to human rights and corruption within the country.

“We are aware that Iceland has constraints because it is a small state in the international area,” the petition text conludes. “However, we also know that Iceland has been brave enough to stand up and highlight human rights violations, especially ones that other nations must know about but have been reluctant to mention. People around the world see Iceland as a country which punches above its weight when it comes to the issues of justice and human rights.”

