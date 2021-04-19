From Iceland — RVK Newscast #96: What To Call The New Lava Field?


RVK Newscast #96: What To Call The New Lava Field?

Published April 19, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

COVID-19 is on the rise again after an individual broke quarantine after coming home from abroad. Also—the town of Grindavík is looking for a new name for the lava field from Geldingadalsgos. At the end, Valur explains his name as well as why he was working in a factory at only 11 years old.

EDIT: Valur says repeatedly that the area is called Geldinganes, but he had a brain fart because that area is just a little bit further to the east of Reykjavík. The place this was shot at, is Geirsnef. We apologize for the mix-up.

Newscast supported by Einsök Beer
Location: Geirsnef

If you are looking for a compiled information set from Iceland, please consider subscribing to our newsletter

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
BREAKING: Prime Minister Announces Stricter Border Policy

BREAKING: Prime Minister Announces Stricter Border Policy

by

News
Human Trafficking Survivor Facing Deportation Challenges Decision In Court

Human Trafficking Survivor Facing Deportation Challenges Decision In Court

by

News
Reporters Without Borders: Iceland Slips Down Press Freedom Ranking

Reporters Without Borders: Iceland Slips Down Press Freedom Ranking

by

News
Former Independence Party Councilman In Support Of Reducing Speed Limits In Capital Area

Former Independence Party Councilman In Support Of Reducing Speed Limits In Capital Area

by

News
IMF: Iceland’s Economy Is Too Dependent On Tourism

IMF: Iceland’s Economy Is Too Dependent On Tourism

by

News
The Two Northernmost Craters Have Stopped Erupting

The Two Northernmost Craters Have Stopped Erupting

by

Show Me More!