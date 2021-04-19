From Iceland — RVK Newscast #96: What To Call The New Lava Field?

Photo by Art Bicnick

COVID-19 is on the rise again after an individual broke quarantine after coming home from abroad. Also—the town of Grindavík is looking for a new name for the lava field from Geldingadalsgos. At the end, Valur explains his name as well as why he was working in a factory at only 11 years old.

EDIT: Valur says repeatedly that the area is called Geldinganes, but he had a brain fart because that area is just a little bit further to the east of Reykjavík. The place this was shot at, is Geirsnef. We apologize for the mix-up.

Location: Geirsnef

