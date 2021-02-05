From Iceland — Planned Russian Protest To Take Place In Reykjavik

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Russian citizens have planned to protest outside of the Russian consulate in Reykjavik, a statement from organisers to the press has announced.

The planned protest will take place on Saturday 6th February. The Russian citizens will protest against the human rights violations that are being conducted by the Russian government.

The protest has been ignited by the recent imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, however this is not the sole reason. Russian journalists are being arrested for criticising Vladimir Putin and the Russian police have been brutally shutting down peaceful protests across Russia.

Peacefully protesting for justice.

Andrei Menshenin, the coordinator of the protest in Reykjavik, detailed in the announcement why the Russians are taking action in Reykjavik.

“Our protest in Reykjavik is the part of the global protest movement of concerned and disappointed Russian citizens all over the world, which had been started at the beginning of 2021.

The same weekend protests will take place in Prague, Brno, Warsaw, Paris, Dresden, Barcelona, Brussels, New York, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Krakow, Seoul, Ottawa, Boston, Sacramento (USA), San Francisco, Seattle, Milan, Munich, Miami, Alicante (Spain), Freiburg (Germany), Madrid and Oslo.”

The demands of the people.

All of these planned protests have the same agenda. The protestors demand the immediate release of Alexei Navalny and other political prisoners/journalists. Another demand is for an investigation into the violations of law by the police during the protests in Russia.

Andrei Menshenin went on to detail how the European authorities need to impose sanctions on Russia for the crimes they have been involved in.

“We ask the European authorities to take into account the new circumstances of violation of human rights and freedom of speech in Russia and move from attempts to reach an agreement with Vladimir Putin to effective coercive measures.”

Representatives of the Russian diaspora around the world have prepared the memorandum “Five Steps” that they would like the European authorities to adopt. Such measures include personal sanctions against Putin, freezing of financial transactions to Russia and asset seizure.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.