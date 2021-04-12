From Iceland — Epidemiologist Submits New Proposals Today

Photo by Vísir

Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason is today finalizing a memorandum to the Minister of Health, in which he will present his proposals for continued epidemic measures from Thursday, 15 April, Vísir reports.

Relaxations are suggested in the proposals and Þórólfur says he is looking at how the country got out of the third wave as reference for the new proposals.

The epidemiologist says in a conversation with the news agency that the memo is ready.

Similar to regulations after the third wave

“I think we are looking at what we have done before and what has worked and what has not. We look at how we got out of the third wave, “says Þórólfur.

The third wave action first took effect in early October but intensified at the end of the month. In mid-November, minor changes were made to the disease control measures for children and hairdressing salons were opened in time for Christmas.

The third wave was considerably more extensive than the recent epidemic in Iceland. Hairdressers, for example, did not close in the fourth wave, so they will not be the first to open in the relaxation now.

“It will be as before, that some feel it has been too harsh and others too fast, and that is how it has been,” says Þórólfur about the relaxations that will take effect on Thursday.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.