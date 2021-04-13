From Iceland — RVK Newscast #94: The Illegal COVID Hotel & The Smallest Volcano In A Century


RVK Newscast #94: The Illegal COVID Hotel & The Smallest Volcano In A Century

Published April 13, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The COVID hotel was illegal, but that doesn’t mean that Icelanders have stopped using it. Also, the volcano in Geldingadalir is officially the smallest one in Iceland in this century, but, it’s by far the most popular one to visit. We also discuss the fourth COVID-19 wave, which has been squashed… more or less. Yesterday, one individual was diagnosed with the virus domestically, but five were caught with the virus on the borders. Valur Grettisson and Pollý visit Breiðholt and play some Frolf (frisbee golf) with a disastrous outcome.

Location: Breidhölt

