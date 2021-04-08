From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Four Domestic Cases, All In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Four Domestic Cases, All In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published April 8, 2021


Photo by
Pixabay/Hvesna

Four new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All of them were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

No person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 101 people are currently in quarantine, with another 110 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 21.5, dowm from 22.6 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 5.7, down from 6.5 yesterday.

27,092 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 25,542 vaccinations are underway. 52,634 people have received at least the first dose, while 79,726 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

