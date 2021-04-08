From Iceland — Recommendations To Not Visit The Eruption Site, High Amount Of Gas Detected In The Surrounding Area

Photo by Art Bicnick

Advice from the site manager of the police in Suðurnes, Hjálmar Hallgrímsson, states that people should avoid going to the eruption site in Geldingadalur due to a high amount of gas in the area.

The cold weather has also frozen much of the ground on the route to the volcano meaning that it is not safe for most people to walk.

“It’s probably about 13 to 14 meters per second outside and icy cold,” says Hjálmar, who says conditions are only for the most experienced.

Hjálmar says that it is now calm at the eruption sites. About four cars arrived there this morning when it opened at 06:00. Those who arrived were accustomed mountaineering couples on a trip, who were well-equipped.

The eruption area was evacuated last night due to pollution in the area and according to the police, it went smoothly with no problems.

A rescue squad as well as the police will closely monitor the area today.

According to information from the Icelandic Meteorological Office, gas pollution from the eruption sites in both Geldingadalur and Merardalur will likely be found in some quantities in Grindavík.

There has been a north/northwest 8-13 m/s wind this morning, but a slow westerly or north-westerly direction in the afternoon and another evening with a little snow or sleet.

The sufficiently slow wind makes gas accumulation near the volcano very dangerous.

It is recommended that those who are staying in Grindavík should do their best to keep windows closed whilst in their houses and if possible, children should stay indoors.

