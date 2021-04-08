Photo by Flickr

According to the result of a Gallup poll conducted for Origo, 90% of Icelandic company executives expect cyberattacks to increase this year.

Of these, 15% expect a large increase in cyber attacks and 75% a slight increase.

Hacker voice – “I’m in”

An announcement from Origo states that managers abroad seem to share the same concerns.

Inga Steinunn Björgvinsdóttir, sales manager for cloud and security solutions at Origo, states, “Growing concern about cyberattacks is not limited to Iceland, but in many places it is expected that the number of attacks will increase and at the same time the cost of such attacks, if colbat.io can be identified. A PWC survey shows that 71% of senior executives in the United States are very concerned about cyberattacks.”

The sample was companies with four or more employees, randomly selected from the company register and the Gallup opinion group. Data collection lasted until approximately 400 responses were received.

Time to HACK

The Gallup & Origo survey was conducted in conjunction with Origo’s webcast on April 15 with Charlie McMurdie, one of the world’s leading experts in cyber security and cyberattacking.

McMurdie served for 32 years in the UK Police Department, where she set up and managed a computer department that dealt with cybercrime and cyberattacks.

In the webcast, McMurdie will discuss her experience of major projects, such as the London Olympics, the increased ability of hackers to attack companies and individuals and how we can respond to this growing scourge.

