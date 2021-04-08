From Iceland — Chief Epidemiologist Has Sent New Proposals To The Government Regarding Border Control

Photo by Vísir

At an information meeting this morning, Þórólfur Guðnason, the chief epidemiologist, announced that he has sent new proposals to the government.

This was done in light of the recent court decision on the illegality of compulsory quarantine in the quarantine hotel.

Within the law this time

In the memorandum, Þórólfur submits new proposals for actions at the border, which fall within the current legal framework.

“This is done to ensure as much as possible that we continue to control the epidemic. In my opinion, these proposals are not as effective as previous proposals,” says the epidermiologist.

Þórólfur also expressed his disappointment with the Appellate Court’s decision to dismiss the appeal of the ruling of Reykjavík District Court.

“This decision by the courts is disappointing for disease control and the view that it is protecting the health of the public and preventing the serious consequences of a pandemic,” said Þórólfur.

However, the Chief Epidemiologist hopes that the new measures will have the desired effect.

Another variant of COVID

At the meeting, Þórólfur also announced that a new sub-variety of the British variety of the coronavirus had arrived in the country with an individual who came to the country at Easter.

The variant was also found in five people who became infected in the south of Iceland the following day.

The person who was infected had a certificate of previous infection and therefore had antibodies. He therefore did not have to go for screening on arrival in the country.

Þórólfur said: “On closer inspection, this person has an antibody that confirms a previous infection, so it seems to be a re-infection in this person and that the same person has transmitted the infection to the group that started this group infection.”

