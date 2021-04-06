From Iceland — Visitors From Outside Schengen May Now Come To Iceland

Photo by Vísir/Einar

The new border policy, announced last month and subsequently delayed, is now in effect: people from outside of the Schengen Area may now visit Iceland, under certain conditions.

Those from outside the Schengen Area, including the UK and the US, to be able to enter Iceland if they could present a validate certificate of vaccination, or prove they had been previously infected with the virus but have since recovered.

In case you were worried, no one is being made to stay in the government’s quarantine hotel unless they have no legal residence in Iceland, are arriving in Iceland from countries where the 14-day incidence of COVID-19 infection exceeds 500 per 100,000 population, and do not have a hotel booked.

RÚV reports that Keflavík International Airport has already seen arrivals from Boston, and those with US vaccination certificates are being admitted.

Full details on how to prepare for visiting Iceland and what to expect can be found here.

