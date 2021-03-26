From Iceland — New Border Policy Delayed Until April 6th

Photo by Vísir/Einar

Iceland’s proposed border policy, of allowing those from outside Schengen to enter Iceland if they can prove they have been vaccinated, has been postponed until April 6th. This was announced on the official site of the Ministry of Justice.

Originally, health authorities planned to allow those from outside the Schengen Area, including the UK and the US, to be able to enter Iceland if they could present a validate certificate of vaccination, or prove they had been previously infected with the virus but have since recovered. However, in light of a recent upswing of domestic infections, this will be postponed for another 13 days.

This decision was taken on the recommendation of Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason. According to the Ministry, the delay will give authorities time to make the validation system for vaccination certificates more precise, and to ensure that it is fully in harmony with current preventative measures.

Until then, traffic to and from Iceland will be limited to Schengen Area residents, barring certain exceptions. Visit covid.is for more detailed information on travel restrictions to and from the country.

