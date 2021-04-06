From Iceland — Cocoa Puffs And Lucky Charms Won't Be Sold In Iceland Anymore

Photo by Nathan and Olsen

The breakfast cereals Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms will soon no longer be available on the Icelandic market, RÚV reports.

The reason for this is because the recipe includes added natural colouring that does not comply with European legislation in force in the European Economic Area.

General Mills has recently informed Nathan & Olsen, its agent in Iceland, about this.

Sad times ahead

“This is of course very sad for us and Icelandic consumers,” said Lísa Björk Óskarsdóttir, CEO of Nathan & Olsen, in a press release from the company before the Easter weekend.

She goes on to say: “Both Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms have had a permanent place in people’s homes for decades and have enjoyed great popularity with people of all ages. These products, along with various others from the United States, are in demand in Iceland, but European legislation has been introduced here, which can be a deterrent when it comes to offering consumers a wide range of American products.”

However, General Mills is working to develop other solutions for the production of products for European markets that comply with European legislation.

