From Iceland — Another Fissure Could Open, Scientists Caution

Photo by Art Bicnick

Following news that another fissure has opened just north of the Geldingadalur eruption, scientists are now warning that another fissure may soon open, Vísir reports.

Yesterday’s fissure came as a surprise, raising questions as to whether there might be more on the way. Scientists monitoring the area have now detected significant seismic activity at the Geldingardalur and the new fissure, and the lava flow from the new fissure has not showed signs of slowing down.

“There is naturally the danger that more fissures will open there, and we are monitoring the situation at the area,” natural disasters specialist at the Icelandic Met Office Salóme Jórunn Bernharðsdóttir told reporters.

While the area is currently closed to visitors due to the danger of toxic gases, the area may open soon. When that happens, it is likely that further precautions will be taken due to the risk of new fissures.

