From Iceland — BREAKING: New Fissure Opens North Of Geldingadalur, Area Evacuated

Photo by Screenshot/RÚV

A new fissure has opened just north of Geldingadalur, necessitating evacuation of the area.

The fissure is at least 100 metres long, and is spraying lava into the air. This new fissure is as well far from populated areas and infrastructure, but no chances are being taken. As such, the eruption site is closed for the time being.

“We can never know ahead of time how this volcano will behave,” volcanologist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson told RÚV. “There is a certain amount of pressure, and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of material coming to the surface, but it could lead to an increased eruption. But we see no signs that it’s decreasing. This event is not at all over.”

As such, if you had plans of going to the eruption site, today is not the day. But you can watch the livestream of the eruption here and below:

