From Iceland — RVK Newscast #91: Second Volcano Appears & More Than 200 People At Quarantine Hotel

RVK Newscast #91: Second Volcano Appears & More Than 200 People At Quarantine Hotel

Published April 5, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

A new fissure has opened about 500 metres from the original volcano in Geldingadalur. It happened as we were shooting this video, so wait for the end for the latest update on the situation.

Also we look at a murder in Reykjavík which so far has resulted in one arrest, and visit a controversial quarantine hotel which is currently housing over 200 people.

