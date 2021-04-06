From Iceland — Volcano Closed Today Due To Gas Pollution

Photo by Art Bicnick

The volcano in Geldingadalur and the new eruption at Meradalur will be closed today due to the risk of pollution. This is stated in an announcement from the police in Suðurnes.

There will be a light wind in these areas today, so gas pollution is greatest in the vicinity of the eruption sites.

A post on Facebook from the police in Suðurnes states that “A decision has been made to keep the eruption site closed due to the risk of pollution. At the same time, the response parties will reorganize their work in the light of the changed circumstances that have occurred in the eruption area.”

Good weather makes visiting the site dangerous

The forecast is set to be slightly cloudy, winds are generally below 5 m/s at the eruption sites, meaning gas pollution could therefore be mostly in the immediate vicinity of the recordings.

At night, the wind will increase from the southeast, going up to 8-13m/s and will start to snow in the afternoon. It is expected that gas will be found in Vogar and possibly Reykjanesbær.

If the wind increases as it is expected, there is a possibility that some of the gas could be detected in Grindavík.

