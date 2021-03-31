From Iceland — Yesterday Saw Second Most Amount Of People Vaccinated Since The Beginning

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Just under 5,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 yesterday and last Friday, just over 5,000 also received a dose, RÚV reports.

Before those dates, no more than 4,000 people had been vaccinated in one day.

At the time of writing this, 49,289 people have received at least previous vaccinations and 23,698 have been fully vaccinated.

Progress being made

Almost all over the age of 80 are fully vaccinated and 16% of people aged 70-79, and in addition 52% of people in that age group have now received the first injection.

Vaccination has therefore begun in 68% of people aged 70-79.

Since the introduction of the AstraZeneca vaccine, more than 7,000 people have been vaccinated.

Recently, Pfizer and BioNTech have been used to help things move along faster.

The proportion of vaccinated people is highest in the East and the North, at just over 16%. It is lowest in Suðurnes, at 10.5%. In the capital area, the proportion is almost 12.5%.

