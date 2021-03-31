From Iceland — Iceland Tops Global Ranking Of Gender Equality

Iceland Tops Global Ranking Of Gender Equality

Published March 31, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
Photo by
Ivana Medic on Unsplash

The World Economic Forum yesterday ranked Iceland as the best-performing country in the world regarding gender equality.

The Global Gender Gap Report 2021 is the fifteenth annual publication of on ongoing study which reflects economic participation, educational opportunities, political empowerment and health for women.

Iceland is ranked just above Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden, with Syria, Pakistan, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan comprising the bottom five nations of the 156 studied.

This is the twelfth year in a row that Iceland has come top of the table, according to Fréttablaðið, and this year Iceland’s score in the points-based assessment system was slightly higher than last year.

Still work to be done

“Of course, it’s good news that we are at the top again, but it does not mean that gender equality has been achieved,” Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir told Fréttablaðið. “It imposes a responsibility on us as a leading state to do even better, and set a good example.”

This is the first set of measurements taken since the arrival of coronavirus, and shows that the pandemic has negatively impacted the gender gap globally. This is partly due to widespread traditions of women taking the greater load of domestic work and childcare in the home, and of women being more likely to work in jobs outside the home which are most affected by the pandemic.

Although the report doesn’t address domestic violence, Katrín Jakobsdóttir took the opportunity to include the topic as another which has a direct bearing on the status of women in society—and which has also been affected by the pandemic.

“Epidemic measures have actually increased the unpaid work that women are doing in the care of the home and children, and we are seeing an increase in domestic violence around the world,” Katrín told Fréttablaðið.

The way ahead

Although the World Economic Forum estimates that closing the gender gap globally will take 135 years at current rates of change, Katrín Jakobsdóttir is aiming for Iceland to achieve the United Nations’ goal of full equality between men and women by 2030.

“There is a huge amount of unfinished business,” Katrín said. “It is our role to create a butterfly effect, encouraging the nations of the world to speed up their plans to achieve full equality.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Woman Attacks Shop Employee Over Face Mask Request

Woman Attacks Shop Employee Over Face Mask Request

by

News
RVK Newscast #90: Volcano In The Night & Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions

RVK Newscast #90: Volcano In The Night & Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions

by

News
Yesterday Saw Second Most Amount Of People Vaccinated Since The Beginning

Yesterday Saw Second Most Amount Of People Vaccinated Since The Beginning

by

News
Perhaps The Greatest Show On Earth: Volcano and Northern Lights

Perhaps The Greatest Show On Earth: Volcano and Northern Lights

by

News
No Way, Kanye! West Reykjavík Rejects Rapper Statue

No Way, Kanye! West Reykjavík Rejects Rapper Statue

by

News
Fosshótel Reykjavík To Become The Quarantine Hotel

Fosshótel Reykjavík To Become The Quarantine Hotel

by

Show Me More!