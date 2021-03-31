From Iceland — Perhaps The Greatest Show On Earth: Volcano and Northern Lights

Photo by Art Bicnick

As many know, Icelandic weather is notoriously unpredictable like and can be quite problematic when hiking. The good news, though. is it can go both ways.

Last night, Tuesday March 30th, Iceland put up a unique display, and perhaps the greatest show on earth when sporting an active volcano in Geldingadalir and the famous aurora borealis at the same time.

The weather was very good and the sky was clear, with a beautiful dark sky filled with stars completely visible, unlike when the city lights pollute the sky.

The northern lights appeared in the sky right before midnight, just moments before the Search And Rescue teams closed the volcanic area off. Thousands of Icelanders visited the volcano last night, but most of them were on their way back when the northern lights appeared in the sky.

If they listened closely, some could hear a professional photographer cursing in distance, for having left the area so soon. Nonetheless, our brilliant photographer, Art Bicnick, managed to capture the unearthly atmosphere around the mountain. In the picture, you can also see the two pinkish smoke plumes coming from the two volcanic cones that haven’t yet emerged, and have been nicknamed Norðri (Northie) and Suðri (Southie).

Check out the video from the night:



