From Iceland — RVK Newscast #90: Volcano In The Night & Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions

RVK Newscast #90: Volcano In The Night & Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions

Published March 31, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief and Art Bicnick, photo editor at The Reykjavík Grapevine, visited the Geldingadalsgos late on Tuesday evening. Nature put on its best display, offering possibly one of the greatest shows on earth right now.

Location: Geldingardalsgos

