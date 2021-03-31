From Iceland — Woman Attacks Shop Employee Over Face Mask Request

Photo by Haithem Ferdi on Unsplash

An employee at a Reykjavík shop was attacked yesterday afternoon when he asked a customer to put a mask on.

A woman had entered Vínbúðin on Austurstræti in the city centre without a mask, Vísir reports. When the employee pointed out to the woman that mask wearing was mandatory in the shop, she refused to put one on and attacked him.

The woman pushed the employee, scratching his face and poking him in the eye before fleeing the scene. Police say that they are aware of the woman’s identity, and that the case is under investigation.

Failure to comply with mandatory face mask regulations is punishable under Icelandic law.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.