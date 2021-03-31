From Iceland — Woman Attacks Shop Employee Over Face Mask Request

Woman Attacks Shop Employee Over Face Mask Request

Published March 31, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
Photo by
Haithem Ferdi on Unsplash

An employee at a Reykjavík shop was attacked yesterday afternoon when he asked a customer to put a mask on.

A woman had entered Vínbúðin on Austurstræti in the city centre without a mask, Vísir reports. When the employee pointed out to the woman that mask wearing was mandatory in the shop, she refused to put one on and attacked him.

The woman pushed the employee, scratching his face and poking him in the eye before fleeing the scene. Police say that they are aware of the woman’s identity, and that the case is under investigation.

Failure to comply with mandatory face mask regulations is punishable under Icelandic law.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #90: Volcano In The Night & Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions

RVK Newscast #90: Volcano In The Night & Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions

by

News
Yesterday Saw Second Most Amount Of People Vaccinated Since The Beginning

Yesterday Saw Second Most Amount Of People Vaccinated Since The Beginning

by

News
Iceland Tops Global Ranking Of Gender Equality

Iceland Tops Global Ranking Of Gender Equality

by

News
Perhaps The Greatest Show On Earth: Volcano and Northern Lights

Perhaps The Greatest Show On Earth: Volcano and Northern Lights

by

News
No Way, Kanye! West Reykjavík Rejects Rapper Statue

No Way, Kanye! West Reykjavík Rejects Rapper Statue

by

News
Fosshótel Reykjavík To Become The Quarantine Hotel

Fosshótel Reykjavík To Become The Quarantine Hotel

by

Show Me More!