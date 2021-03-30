From Iceland — Some Domestic Infections Traced Back To Tourist Who Didn't Respect The Quarantine

Photo by Visir / Screenshot

Some recent infections of COVID-19 are being traced back to a tourist who did not respect the 5 day quarantine rule, Vísir reports.

This was stated by Þórólfur Guðnason, the chief epidemiologist, who also announced that ten domestic infections were diagnosed yesterday, nine of which have been quarantined and related to previous infections.

It has not been possible to link the case that was found outside the quarantine to other infections, but Þórólfur hopes that it will be clarified when the sequencing is completed.

“We see that previous infections that have been diagnosed in recent days are related to some and we have seen that it is related to a person who was clearly not quarantined at the border and was diagnosed in the second screening. We are seeing this again and again that it is clear that infections are leaking in here from people who are not quarantined,” says Þórólfur in a conversation with the news agency.

He goes on to say that he does not know whether the tourist came to the country to see the volcano or when this individual arrived.

“This is a tourist who is coming here. Hopefully, we are fixing this with these new measures that will be implemented on April 1 that oblige people to go to quarantine hotels so that it is possible to better monitor people who are coming from countries where the frequency is high.”

Þórólfur also says that around 10% of tourists who come to the country now have a vaccination or antibody certificate and he expects that number to increase.

Þórólfur is currently working on a memorandum which states that schools will reopen after the Easter break.

There has been no on-site study in primary, secondary and tertiary schools after tougher disease control measures took effect last Thursday.

Þórólfur stated: “I just hope we start to get rid of these infections that are diagnosed outside the quarantine, but it just tells us that the virus has gone beyond the limits we want it to be in, but hopefully we will be able to get over it in the next few days. This is spreading more throughout society and people may not be following the rules we have set.”

