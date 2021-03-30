From Iceland — Authorities Appeal For Volcano Visitor Safety Awareness

Photo by Art Bicnick

Icelandic authorities yesterday called for visitors to the volcanic eruption site in Geldingadalur to be more aware of safety.

Local police reminded visitors to come equipped with crampons to walk on icy hiking trails, and officer Gunnar Schram told Vísir that they were seeing a lot of walking-related injuries such as twists, sprains and minor tumbles.

“It went well overall,” he said of Sunday’s operation, “but people are falling over and we are having to assist quite a bit.”

A more serious incident took place yesterday evening, when a Coast Guard helicopter had to rescue a woman. According to Fréttablaðið she had fallen close to the eruption site, and was in great pain. The helicopter was deployed as the casualty was very far from the road when she fell.

Steinar Þór Kristinsson, of the Icelandic search and rescue organisation, echoed Gunnar’s warning that visitors should come prepared for icy and mountainous walking conditions. But he also wants visitors to remember that we are currently in the grip of a pandemic.

“There were a lot of people on the slope yesterday,” Steinar said. “Visitors should remember to wear covid masks, and use alcohol on their hands before touching the ropes on the path. It is really difficult to think about infection control there, but that would help.”

On Sunday the road to the site was closed temporarily when the car park, which takes around 600 cars, became full.

“We learn more every day about how to improve traffic planning,” said Gunnar. “Thousands of people use the parking lots that were created with the cooperation of the landowners, and these facilities have had a great positive effect on the operation.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.