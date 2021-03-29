From Iceland — Volcano Opened At 10:00 - Very Slippery Trail Today

Photo by Art Bicnick

The eruption site has been opened from 10:00 today after being shut late last night to avoid people being stuck out there, Fréttablaðið reports.

The rescue team at the site are advising people to bring boot spikes with them as the trail is extremely slippery thanks to bad weather last night.

Pollution not expected to exceed health protection limits

During the night and in the morning, the weather outlook for the north is 8-15m/s in the vicinity of the volcano and pollution is heading south from the eruption.

On Tuesday, northerly 5-10 m/s, winds are expected but in the evening it should turn to a slower westerly direction.

The Icelandic Meteorological office believe that the pollution from the volcano will not exceed the health protection limits meaning it will be safe to visit for the next two days.

A slippery slope

The police in Suðurnes have stated that “The weather in the area is such that there is a stretching wind from the north and a slippery slope on the hiking trails to the eruption sites. People who intend to go to the eruption sites today are strongly advised to prepare well and have walking poles with them.”

A large number of people made their way to the eruption site at Geldingadalur yesterday, as the weather is at its best for the longest time.

Bogi Adolfsson, chairman of the rescue squad Þorbjörn in Grindavík, said that the last time this many people visited the site was when it first erupted.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.