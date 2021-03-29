From Iceland — Daði & Gagnamagnið's '10 Years' Music Video Released Today

Photo by Screenshot / YouTube

Daði and Gagnamagnið have released the music video for their Eurovision song “10 Years”.

The video was heavily inspired by the old Power Rangers TV show, except with far more smooth dance moves. The story of the video Daði & Gagnamagnið taking down a monster that is terrorizing farmhouses and can only be stopped by some sweet sweet choreography because of course.

The eruption in Geldingadalur also features briefly in the video, with some drone footage from Garðar Ólafsson.

Also guest appearing is Iceland’s beloved actor, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, who features as the Mayor of Iceland, requesting the gang’s help to save Iceland.

The same team that produced the music video for Think About Things made the video. The director is Guðný Rós Þórhallsdóttir and Birta Rán Björgvinsdóttir is the cinematographer.

Gagnamagn’s fans will also see the action of the actors who broke through in the music video Think About Things appear again in small roles.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.