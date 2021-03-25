From Iceland — Pressure To Increase The Number Of Quarantine Days Between Screening At The Border

Pressure To Increase The Number Of Quarantine Days Between Screening At The Border

Published March 25, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Magnús Andersen

The founder and CEO of deCODE Genetics, Kári Stefánsson, wants to increase the number of quarantine days between the first and second tests at the border, Vísir reports.

In addition, the obligation of foreigners to receive unemployment benefits to come to the country regularly to confirm that they are still unemployed should also be abolished to reduce people coming in and out the country.

The border needs addressing

The CEO was keen to stress that the border rules need reviewing as the virus can still worm its way into the country.

“I think we have to extend the quarantine period from five days to at least seven. Because we know some examples of people coming to the country and being negative at the border.

Be negative after five days and then become positive later. So I think one of the simple methods is to extend the quarantine period by two to three days, ” says the CEO.

Reduce the flow of foreigners coming into the country

Today, unemployed foreigners from the European Economic Area with residence in Iceland can apply to confirm their benefits abroad for three months while searching for employment within the area, under certain conditions. Those looking to claim need to be entitled to full benefits and already have benefits for four consecutive weeks in this country before. Otherwise, the general rule is that a job search in Iceland must be confirmed every month between the 20th and 25th of each month.

Kári believes that by having people come into the country to claim or renew unemployment benefits brings a lot of risk to other locals.

He says: “It simply came to our notice then. Because these people are coming here on a regular basis to apply for unemployment benefits. All we have to do is take away from them the obligation to come here. It is burdensome not only for them but also dangerous for Icelandic society. ”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Iceland’s Newest Eruption Actually On Private Land

Iceland’s Newest Eruption Actually On Private Land

by

News
No Reason To Close Kindergartens

No Reason To Close Kindergartens

by

News
Jansen Vaccine To Arrive In April, Sputnik V May Also Be On The Way

Jansen Vaccine To Arrive In April, Sputnik V May Also Be On The Way

by

News
Session Craft Bar Is Worried About The Financial Impact Of The New Restrictions

Session Craft Bar Is Worried About The Financial Impact Of The New Restrictions

by

News
Landspítali Is Now Working At Crisis Level Due To COVID Restrictions

Landspítali Is Now Working At Crisis Level Due To COVID Restrictions

by

News
COVID Roundup: Tightened Restrictions Now In Place, Tourism Industry On Defensive

COVID Roundup: Tightened Restrictions Now In Place, Tourism Industry On Defensive

by

Show Me More!