From Iceland — Jansen Vaccine To Arrive In April, Sputnik V May Also Be On The Way

Photo by NIAID/Wikimedia Commons

The Jansen vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, is expected to arrive in Iceland by April 16th, RÚV reports. This vaccine reportedly only requires a single dose, as opposed to the double-dose delivery method of other coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are already in use in Iceland, and yesterday, Icelandic health authorities agreed to resume vaccinations with the vaccine from Astra Zeneca. Speaking to radio station Rás 2 this morning, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said that the Icelandic government is currently in talks with manufacturers in the hopes of getting more vaccines into the country.

In addition, she said, they are also exploring the possibility of getting Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The Ministry of Health is currently examining that possibility, and no formal decision has yet been taken.

Last February, the Icelandic government quite confidently stated that they expected to vaccinate some 190,000 people by the end of June. However, as of March 25th, just 20,325 people are now fully vaccinated. Despite this arguably slow start, the Prime Minister told reporters that she believes their initial goal will still be reached.

To be “fully vaccinated” means that a person has not only received both shots, but that a grace period after the second shot has been completed. This period of time is typically two weeks. While the Icelandic page for vaccination information on covid.is also details how many have received the first shot, how many have received the second shot, and how many people are beginning the vaccination process (i.e., scheduled but not yet confirmed to have received the first shot), the English page only states the number of those fully vaccinated and those for whom vaccinations are to begin.

More detailed information on who has been vaccinated with what can be seen below:

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.