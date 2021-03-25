From Iceland — No Reason To Close Kindergartens

Photo by Lögreglan

According to Þórólfur Guðnason, our chief epidemiologist, the risk of COVID-19 infection does not appear to be higher in preschool children than it has been in the past.

However, the new British variant of the virus is more contagious and more prevalent in young people than previous variants.

This was announced by the chief epidemiologist at a civil defence meeting today.

Not ideal to shut the kindergartens

It has been successful so far to open the kindergartens and there is no indication from the point of view of disease control to change policy.

The closure of kindergartens could cause great disruption in society, which could have unforeseen consequences, said Þórólfur.

A total of 17 children are in isolation, of which twelve are aged six to twelve, according to covid.is.

Þórólfur said that mixing of groups should not be prevented, the number limit applies to a maximum of ten people, meetings apply to children of primary school age. Specifically, anyone born before 2015.

Special care for children with the virus

Dr. Alma Möller, the Medical Director of Health, said at the meeting that the COVID-19 outpatient department of Landspítali has special preparedness for children who are diagnosed with the British variant.

This is because research indicates that it is more important for them than other variants.

Þórólfur pointed out figures from Denmark and Norway regarding the illness of children, which seemed to be higher due to the British variant than other variants COVID-19.

