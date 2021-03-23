From Iceland — COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published March 23, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

One new domestic case of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This person was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 435 people are currently in quarantine, with another 57 in isolation, following seven cases detected from Friday to Sunday—three of whom, on Sunday, were outside of quarantine at the time. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 3.0, while incidence at border screening is now at 11.7.

16,906 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 21,056 vaccinations underway. 37,962 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Lava From Geldingadalur Is The Most Primitive Iceland Has Seen In 7000 Years

Lava From Geldingadalur Is The Most Primitive Iceland Has Seen In 7000 Years

by

News
Increased Interest In Iceland After Decision To Allow Vaccinated Tourists From Outside Schengen

Increased Interest In Iceland After Decision To Allow Vaccinated Tourists From Outside Schengen

by

News
Health Minister: Those From “Red Areas” Must Go Into Quarantine

Health Minister: Those From “Red Areas” Must Go Into Quarantine

by

News
People Urged To Leave Eruption Site Before 17:00

People Urged To Leave Eruption Site Before 17:00

by

News
Rescue Team Finished New Route To The Eruption Site

Rescue Team Finished New Route To The Eruption Site

by

News
RVK Newscast #87: Volcano Updates & An Interview with The Search And Rescue Team

RVK Newscast #87: Volcano Updates & An Interview with The Search And Rescue Team

by

Show Me More!