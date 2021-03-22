From Iceland — RVK Newscast #87: Volcano Updates & An Interview with The Search And Rescue Team

Photo by Art Bicnick

We visited the starting point of a controversial hiking route close to the Blue Lagoon and spoke with a member of the Search & Rescue Team in Iceland (Landsbjörg). Access to the volcano in Reykjanes peninsula was closed today due to gas pollution and bad weather. In other news, COVID-19 is again on the rise. Over 20 people were diagnosed with the virus after the weekend. Around one hundred were in quarantine when this report was filmed, but it is now around 300.

This episode was supported by Einstök Beer

