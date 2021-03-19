From Iceland — BREAKING: Eruption At Fagradalsfjall

Photo by Icelandic Met Office

The Icelandic Met Office has just reported that an eruption has begun at Fagradalsfjall, long expected to be the location of a possible volcanic eruption. This eruption is being called Geldingadalsgos, after Geldingardalur, the valley where the eruption is taking place.

The announcement states that the first announcements of an eruption came to the Met Office at 21:40 Icelandic time, and were later confirmed visually.

Scientists and the Grapevine are on the way to the location now for further reporting.

This activity is the culmination of earthquakes swarms that began in the area on February 24th, with scientists predicting an eruption may happen in the area on March 4th. Since then there have been daily briefings and concerted scientific monitoring of the situation.

As early as this morning, scientists were cautioning that the apparent quieting of earthquakes in recent days could be a prelude to an eruption.

More details will follow as they arrive. Stay tuned for Grapevine’s on the scene reporting to follow shortly.

You can read more about earthquakes and volcanoes in Reykjanes here. For now, you can watch a livestream of the area here and below:

