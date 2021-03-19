From Iceland — Iceland Rated Fourth Happiest Country On Earth

Photo by Ivana Medic on Unsplash

Iceland is now in fourth place in an annual global ranking of countries based on population happiness. Only Finland, Denmark and Switzerland, it seems, has a more contented populace.

The ninth World Happiness Report, a chart based on data gathered in 2020, shows Finland, Denmark, and Switzerland in first, second and third positions.

The chart is complied by a consortium of academic groups from various institutions, including Columbia University in New York City, the University of British Columbia in Vancouver the London School of Economics. The data is gathered through a global survey by polling company Gallup.

Correction: A previous version of this article put Iceland in second place. This article has been edited to reflect the reality of the report.

