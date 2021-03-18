From Iceland — Plans To Improve Access To Natural Gems In The East Of Iceland

Photo by John Rogers

The mayor of Múlaþing, Björn Ingimarsson, has been advised to talk with Vegagerðin, the road operator of national roads, to improve access to the natural gems of East Iceland, Fréttablaðið reports.

The idea being that by improving the roads in the area, a so-called “Diamond Road” (not to be confused with the existing Diamond Circle) can exist; a route that goes around some of the natural beauty spots in the east of the country.

It would essentially become the Golden Circle of the east if the plans go through.

Diamond roads, take me home

María Hjálmarsdóttir, project manager of Austurbrú, sent an email to the mayor suggesting improvements be made on the road from Kárahnjúkar Dam to Jökuldalur Bridge.

Other roads that would need improvement include Stuðlagil, Magnahellir, Laugafell and Hafrahvammagljúfur, but also the magnificent Litlanesfoss and Hengifoss waterfalls to name a few.

In an interview with the news agency, María said: “This is actually our ‘golden circle’ here in the Eastfjords because there are an incredible number of pearls on this route.”

She went on to say that improving the roads would not be too difficult because it is already paved to the dam itself.

Not just the drivers, but the hikers too.

María says that although the cars in this proposal are being considered, there are many beautiful hiking trails almost at the foot of the meadow.

“For example, the waterfall ring from Óbyggðasetrin and up to Laugafell. Hengifoss received a grant to build a service building and better facilities from the tourist construction fund. Stuðlagil was also awarded.”

C’mon and get involved!

She believes that in order to make access better, Vegagerðin needs to be involved in the project and she is happy that the project has started and is underway.

María says that if the idea of ​​an improved road becomes a reality, more people will stop, for example in Laugavalladalur, which is positive but can also be negative, as the enormous traffic around Stuðlagil showed.

“The valley can not stand much intrusion at the moment. With the advent of Stuðlagil, pressure is forming on Vegagerðin because there is considerable traffic there.”

It remains to be seen how the improvement of the roads will impact the east of the country but one can only hope that when tourists return, more will venture further out of the capital area to explore the beauty in the rest of the country.

