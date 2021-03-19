COVID Roundup: Over A Hundred Quarantined After Case Outside Quarantine Detected

Photo by iira116 - Pixabay

After yesterday’s case of one person outside of quarantine testing positive for the coronavirus, contact tracing has led to over one hundred people now being in quarantine themselves, Vísir reports.

The person in question is an employee of the ION Hotel in Nesjavellir. Since the diagnosis, between 30 and 40 other hotel employees, as well as those working at a restaurant under the auspices of that hotel, have been quarantined. Further contact tracing led to 17 students and one teacher at Mímir also being quarantined, in addition to over 50 Landspítali hospital employees.

It is still unknown how this person contracted the virus.

In the wake of this, no new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is.

Two people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 129 people are currently in quarantine, with another 35 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 2.5, where it was yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 7.9, up from 6.5 yesterday.

14,739 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 23,126 vaccinations underway. 37,865 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.