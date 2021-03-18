From Iceland — Search For John Snorri And His Party To Continue In June

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A group of mountaineers are aiming to continue the search for John Snorri Sigurjónsson and his two companions in June.

This is stated on the website of the British Broadcasting Corporation. Noel Hanna says that he is going to take part in an expedition with the son of John Snorri’s friends.

The expedition will be sometime during mid June to the end of July.

A tragic story

Accompanying John Snorri on the trip was Ali Sadpara from Pakistan and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile.

Ali’s son, Sajid Sadpara, set off with his father and John Snorri but had to leave when it came to the so-called Bottleneck on K2.

In a post on Twitter, Sajid says that the goal is to look for the trio and get them down from the mountain. He also plans to clean up parts of the mountain and recover old ropes/debris.

Poor gear is the problem

Sajid also says that many deaths on the mountain come from the poor conditions of the ropes that climbers use when ascending the mountain.

He went on to say that the cleaning of the mountain will take place from the base camp up to the fourth camp which is about 8000 metres above sea level, just 611 metres from the summit.

According to Noel Hanna in a BBC report, the Pakistan Mountaineers’ Association is also involved in the search expedition.

Hopefully the conditions will be good in May so that the expedition will be able to go forward.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.