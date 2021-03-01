From Iceland — All Citizens Aged 81 And Over To Be Vaccinated This Week

Photo by Art Bicnick

The capital area’s health experts want to vaccinate all persons aged 81 or over this week.

There are 5,400 people in this age group that will all be able to get vaccinated by the end of the week.

Come Friday, health workers will all continue to receive the vaccine as well after the elderly get their first jab.

Protecting the vulnerable.

The Icelandic health service has received 3,400 vaccines from the the American pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer.

These will all be given to those born in 1939 or earlier at Laugardalshöll on Tuesday and Wednesday, between 9:00 and 15:00.

Ragnheiður Ósk Erlendsdóttir, director of nursing at the Capital Area Health Care spoke with RÚV saying that all those who have not been vaccinated will receive an SMS invitation informing them to come to Laugardalshöll for the vaccine.

Plenty more where that came from.

The health service also has 2,000 doses of the vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and these will be distributed to health workers on Friday.

Ragnheiður Ósk says that “We have come a long way with that group.”

19,593 have already been vaccinated in Iceland and 12,564 of them have received both injections and are therefore fully vaccinated, the vast majority with Pfizer’s vaccine.

