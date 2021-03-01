From Iceland — Gas From University Students Upsets Reykjavík Residents

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng via Unsplash

Students at the University of Iceland caused a ripple of concern among the residents of west Reykjavík last Friday, after a chemistry experiment took an unexpected turn.

Concerned members of the Vesturbærinn Facebook page started to question the smell of some sort of gas in the area, with one user replying: “I work at the University of Iceland and we got a mail that there was an experiment going on this weekend that would produce sulphur, but it would be harmless.”

Indeed, as Vísir reports, there was a chemistry experiment underway at the nearby Faculty of Engineering, and the university had notified the fire brigade of their plans. However, things didn’t go quite according to those plans.

“There was a little mishap—a chemical accident—so a fire engine went to the scene to help clean up,” fire brigade chief Guðmundur Guðmundsson said. “A bottle had broken.”

Guðmundur said that, although the smell was strong, it posed no danger to residents. All students involved in the mishap were reported to be safe.

