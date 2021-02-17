From Iceland — Domestic Pandemic Restrictions To Be Relaxed

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

The Icelandic Minister of Health announced yesterday that she plans to relax the country’s domestic pandemic restrictions.

RÚV reports that Svandís Svavarsdóttir made the announcement in Parliament, following recommendations along the same lines made by Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason.

The move follows recent positive developments in the fight against Covid-19, including five consecutive days in which no new domestic cases were diagnosed, the tightening of border regulations two days from now, and four areas of the country reporting no current cases of COVID-19.

Svandís Svavarsdóttir said that Iceland is currently the country in Europe with the least restrictions on business and daily life. She told Parliament: “It will be to the benefit of daily life and the Icelandic economy both to raise the maximum number of people who can be in the same space, and to reduce restrictions on certain activities as much as possible.”

A further detailed announcement is expected in the next few days.

