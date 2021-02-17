From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Fifth Consecutive Day Of No New Domestic Cases

Published February 17, 2021

Words by
Photo by
iira116 - Pixabay

No new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This marks the fifth day in a row without any new domestic cases detected, the last known domestic case being detected on February 11th.

8 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 24 people are currently in quarantine, with another 29 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.9, as it was yesterday, while incidence at border screening is holding steady at 5.5.

7,381 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 6,807 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

