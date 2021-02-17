From Iceland — Hundreds Of Citizens Evacuated From Seyðisfjörður Due To High Landslide Risk

Photo by John Rogers

Around 100 residents living in Seyðisfjörður will be evacuated from their homes due to a high risk of landslides.

Kristján Ólafur Guðnason, chief of police in East Iceland, has stated that the evacuation will take place at 7pm tonight.

The evacuation will take place on the edge of the village, on the south side.

Risky business.

Over the past weekend there was a high risk of avalanches but now, the police are preparing to deal with heavy precipitation and landslides. The matter is particularly pressing as the town was struck by landslides just last December, destroying 14 homes.

Precipitation tonight is expected to exceed 60 millimetres which, on top of the 70 millimetres that came down last Saturday, could dangerous for those living in the area.

Leave no man/woman behind.

The Chief of Police in the East of Iceland has said that “There are 100 residents in about 46 houses. This evacuation is in the area that was evacuated earlier in December. This is done for safety reasons in the opinion of the Meteorological Office. Meanwhile, the meters and their effectiveness are being investigated.”

Residents took the news rather well.

Kristján says that “Everyone was informed that this could happen and everyone took it well, we just hope for the best. That this weather is only for one night and no more.”

The situation will be taken up again at the Meteorological Office after noon tomorrow.

It is hoped that all of the residents will be able to return to their homes by noon tomorrow, if the weather does not take a turn for the worse.

