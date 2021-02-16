From Iceland — New Border Restrictions Announced: Arrivals Must Bring Negative PCR Test

Photo by Vísir/Einar

In the wake of a government meeting on the matter, Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir has announced new border restrictions, effective February 19th, Vísir reports.

The restriction is relatively straightforward, but sweeping: all arrivals to Iceland must show a negative PCR test from their point of departure that is no older than 72 hours. This will need to be done both before boarding a plane or ship to Iceland and upon arrival.

The results of these tests must be in English or in a Nordic language other than Finnish.

The double-screening restriction—wherein new arrivals are required to have samples taken, go into five-day quarantine, and then be tested again—still also apply. However, those who are suspected of having no appropriate place to stay during the middle period will be made to stay in quarantine quarters. Those who test positive for antibodies of the coronavirus considered especially contagious will be required to stay in such quarters.

These restrictions apply to everyone, Icelandic residents and visitors alike, and will be in effect until April 30th.

The change is unsurprising, as there have been numerous reports of visitors breaking quarantine. Concerns about these breaches have been raised repeatedly by chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason, and tightening border restrictions were included in the recommendations he sent to the Ministry of Health.

