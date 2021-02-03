From Iceland — RVK Newscast #71: Former Police Officer Suspected Of Car Shooting & An Icelandic Disney Drama

Photo by Art Bicnick

A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at Reykjavík’s mayor’s car last week. The man is a former police officer and convicted sex offender. He is currently in custody. Also on the Newscast, Geysir—not the landmark, the clothing store—has gone bankrupt and closed unexpectedly. Finally, the Minister of Education and Culture has sent a letter to Robert Chapek, the CEO of Walt Disney, to convince the company to add Icelandic voiceovers and translations to their streaming service Disney+. This and more in today’s Reykjavík Grapevine Newscast.

