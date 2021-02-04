From Iceland — Two Men Await Trial For Smuggling Cocaine Into Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

Two men in their fifties await trial for importing over two kilograms worth of cocaine into Iceland, Vísir reports.

Both men have previously been convicted of the same crime thirteen years ago, as they attempted to smuggle 700 grams of cocaine into the country. They both served six to nine months in prison.

The main proceedings in the case ended this week at the Reykjavík District Court. The indictment against the men, who are aged 51 and 57, says that in 2017 they co-imported cocaine. The substance had an 88% concentration.

The police have had many suspects in this case which led to an extensive investigation over the past few years. An indictment was issued last February but only the aforementioned two have been indicted.

No hiding from the border police.

The younger man received the cocaine in Barcelona where he also was given travel expenses and a mobile phone to communicate with the drug dealers back in Spain.

It was, however, the older man who brought the drugs on a WOWair flight in 2017. He was subsequently arrested at the airport in Keflavik where the police found the drugs hidden in the bottom of his suitcase.

Millions in the bank account, with no explanation.

The younger man has also been charged with money laundering, to which he pleads innocent.

It is believed that he received the proceeds of criminal offenses up to the amount of almost 7 million ISK from 2016 until last August.

The police in their investigation of the man’s bank account state that his traceable income was that of around 10 million ISK; 7 million of this was undeclared.

The verdict can be expected in four to eight weeks.

