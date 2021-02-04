From Iceland — No Domestic Infection For Two Days In A Row

For the second day in a row, no one domestically was diagnosed with with COVID-19.

One infection was detected at the border, however it remains to be seen whether it is an active infection or and old infection. The result of an antibody test is yet to be announced.

21 one people are currently in quarantine whilst 33 people are in isolation. 13 people are in hospital with the virus.

1,032 people are in screening quarantine after arriving into the country.

The incidence of domestic infections is still declining and is now at 3.5. The situation at the border is very different as the number has slightly risen, to 6.5.

There have been a total of 6,016 infections both domestically and at the border since the first diagnosis at the end of February last year. Since then, 5,954 people have completed their isolation. More information on this can be seen at covid.is and below.

