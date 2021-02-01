From Iceland — COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Over The Weekend

Published February 1, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

No new cases of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. This was also true of Saturday, with only one new case on Friday, who was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

While certainly encouraging, bear in mind that fewer people tend to go in for screening over the weekend.

14 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 22 people are currently in quarantine, with another 41 in isolation, continuing the declining trend. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 5.7, down from 6.8 last week. Incidence at border screening is also at 5.7, down from 7.1 last weel.

4,820 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,882 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

