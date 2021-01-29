From Iceland — Cannabis Farm Probable Source Of Major Fire

Photo by Drew Taylor on Unsplash

A major fire in a Reykjavík house earlier this week probably started where cannabis was being cultivated, preliminary investigations have revealed.

The fire in the Seljahverfi area broke out early on Monday morning. The only occupant of the house at the time was the owner of the building, who was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and later released. He is now encouraging people to buy smoke alarms.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the fire, although one person has been questioned. Police have declined to comment further on the case, Vísir reports, but believe the blaze most likely originated from cannabis plants being grown in the property.

Numerous firefighters attended the blaze, which lasted for more than 13 hours. The house is extensively damaged, and will be demolished.

