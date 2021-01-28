From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Photo by Pixabay/HelenJank

Two new cases of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Both were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

17 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 35 people are currently in quarantine, with another 47 in isolation, continuing the declining trend. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 8.2, down slightly from 8.7 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 7.6, down from 8.5 yesterday, and is now below the domestic incidence rate.

4,820 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,882 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

