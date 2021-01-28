From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published January 28, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Pixabay/HelenJank

Two new cases of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Both were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

17 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 35 people are currently in quarantine, with another 47 in isolation, continuing the declining trend. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 8.2, down slightly from 8.7 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 7.6, down from 8.5 yesterday, and is now below the domestic incidence rate.

4,820 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,882 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Reykjavík Calls Again To Ban Studded Tyres

Reykjavík Calls Again To Ban Studded Tyres

by

News
The Coming Weekend In Weather: Cold, But Mostly Sunny With Mild Winds

The Coming Weekend In Weather: Cold, But Mostly Sunny With Mild Winds

by

News
Chief Epidemiologist Says Social Restrictions May Be Lifted Sooner

Chief Epidemiologist Says Social Restrictions May Be Lifted Sooner

by

News
Iceland Moves Down In Ranking On Corruption Index, Still Most Corrupt Nordic Country

Iceland Moves Down In Ranking On Corruption Index, Still Most Corrupt Nordic Country

by

News
Reykjavik Mayor’s Car Shot At

Reykjavik Mayor’s Car Shot At

by

News
Customs Charges On Birthday Food Parcel Cancelled

Customs Charges On Birthday Food Parcel Cancelled

by

Show Me More!