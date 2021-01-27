From Iceland — RVK Newscast #69: 90 Avalanches In 10 Days & Young Man Drowns

Photo by Art Bicnick

Only four people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, so we are still keeping the virus at bay. That said, there are serious concerns about the vaccine—or the lack of it. Also, it’s high winter, and there were 90 avalanches recorded all around the country in only ten days. Nobody is hurt, thankfully. Also, a young man drowned in the pool at Sundhöllin, the popular swimming pool downtown Reykjavík. A police investigation is ongoing because of the accident. Today, Valur and his son Illugi visit the Reykjavík Maritime Museum. Thanks to the staff of the museum for their help!

