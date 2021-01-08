From Iceland — Some Relaxation Of Coronavirus Restrictions Begin Next Week

Some Relaxation Of Coronavirus Restrictions Begin Next Week

Published January 8, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has made several recommendations to Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir on the relaxation of some coronavirus restrictions, Vísir reports. These changes are to go into effect on January 13th.

The major details of these changes are as follows:

1. The gathering limit will be raised from 10 people to 20.
2. Shops may allow one customer for every 4m2, instead of five for every 10m2, although no more than 100 people maximum in any given shop.
3. Gyms can open again, but only for group sessions, with no more than 20 people in each group. Children born in 2005 or later will not be counted in the total.
4. Sports training, with or without contact, will be permitted for up to 50 people in a given space. Sporting events will be permitted, albeit without a physical audience present.
5. Where arts, cinema, and cultural events are concerned, up to 50 performers may be permitted, with up to 100 adults and 100 children born 2005 or later permitted in the audience. Masks and the two-metre distance rule must be observed.

Þórólfur added that these new relaxations will dependent upon stricter measures at the border, RÚV reports. 68 people have tested positive for the coronavirus during border screening since the beginning of this year. As such, these new relaxations carry with it the obligation for visitors to go into 14-day quarantine if they choose to forego border screening, and additional surveillance will be placed on locations where people are quarantined.

These new regulations will be in effect until February 17th, barring unforeseen circumstances. Where the restrictions that will remain are concerned, refer to the covid.is page on the matter, bearing in mind that it may take some time from the time of this writing for the page to be updated.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
1,000 Moderna Vaccine Doses Arriving Next Week, With More To Follow

1,000 Moderna Vaccine Doses Arriving Next Week, With More To Follow

by

News
Severe Storm Warning For East Iceland Tomorrow

Severe Storm Warning For East Iceland Tomorrow

by

News
New Research From deCODE Genetics: Identical Twins Not Always With Identical Genes

New Research From deCODE Genetics: Identical Twins Not Always With Identical Genes

by

News
COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine

by

News
Nonbinary Gender Registration Finally Opens In Iceland

Nonbinary Gender Registration Finally Opens In Iceland

by

News
Trump Supporter Bearing Icelandic Flag In Sacramento Raises Questions

Trump Supporter Bearing Icelandic Flag In Sacramento Raises Questions

by

Show Me More!